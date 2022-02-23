Saint Lucia Records 15 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

COVID-19 test (File photo)

Press Release:- On Tuesday February 22, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 15 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday February 21, 2022 from a total of 311 samples of which 225 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 86 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on February 20, 2022 and February 21, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 4.82% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 583.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 116 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 739.

Currently, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill and one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 135 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 710 are partially vaccinated and 6, 679 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Wednesday February 23, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex, St. Anthony’s Medical Centre (Vieux-Fort) and the Dennery Mothers’ Pre-School from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.