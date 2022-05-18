Saint Lucia Records 141 New Cases of COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday May 18, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 141 new cases of COVID-19. These samples were processed on Tuesday May 17, 2022 from a total of 401 samples of which 379 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 22 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited. These samples were collected on May 16, 2022 and May 17, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 35.2% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 24,655.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 68 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 779. Currently, there are twenty two positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 53,783 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5,353 are partially vaccinated and 7,366 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday May 19, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

