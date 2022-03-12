Saint Lucia Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Saturday March 12, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday March 11, 2022 from a total of 262 samples of which 215 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 47 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 10, 2022 and March 11, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 5.34% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 847.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 17 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 36. Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 654 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 587 are partially vaccinated and 6, 877 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday March 14, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the

published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

