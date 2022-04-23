Saint Lucia Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Saturday April 23, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday April 22, 2022 from a total of 129 samples of which 111 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 18 samples from the

Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on April 21, 2022 and April 22, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 10.9% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 23, 239.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 15 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 130.

Currently, there are 6 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital. At present, we note an increase in COVID-19 cases resulting in a change of the epidemiological trend.

To date, a total of 53, 461 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 345 are partially vaccinated and 7, 227 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume Saturday April 25, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

