Saint Lucia Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:– Today Sunday December 5, 2021, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 14 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Saturday December 4, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 238 samples, which were collected on December 3, 2021 and December 4, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 5.88% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 048.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 5 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 119. Currently, there are twenty positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 47, 268 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 536 are partially vaccinated and 2, 073 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Monday, December 6, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the Soufriere Hospital Grounds from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

