Saint Lucia Records 14% Increase in Tourism Arrivals

Saint Lucia’s tourism sector experienced a 14 per cent increase in arrivals in 2024, surpassing pre-pandemic levels, according to data released by the Saint Lucia Air and Sea Ports Authority (SLASPA).
The island welcomed 435 959 stay-over visitors last year, up from 380 791 in 2023. The United States remained Saint Lucia’s largest source market, recording a 15 pre cent rise in arrivals. Other key markets, including Canada, the UK, France, the Caribbean, and Europe, also contributed to the growth.
The 2024 numbers reflect a three per cent increase from 2019.
Tourism Minister Ernest Hilaire highlighted the significance of this achievement at a pre-Cabinet press briefing on Monday. He said surpassing pre-pandemic numbers is a significant milestone for the industry.
He noted the increase was recorded even with a reduction in available accommodations due to resort closures, including Royal Saint Lucia and Starfish.
“What also makes it even more impressive is the fact that for 2024, we had over 500 rooms out of stock,” the minister said.
Minister Hilaire said expectations are that there will be a further increase next year: “We expect 2025, this year, to be even bigger than 2024, which shows that Saint Lucia is on an upward trajectory.”
