Saint Lucia Records 13 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:– The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs today Friday December 10, 2021confirms a total of 13 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday December 9, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 299 samples, which were collected on December 8, 2021 and December 9, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 4.35% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 086.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 7 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 99. Currently, there are 17 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 47, 633 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 430 are partially vaccinated and 2, 332 have received their booster shot. Tomorrow Saturday December 11, 2021 vaccination will take place at the Vigie Sports Complex, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre and the Grande Riviere (Gros-Islet) Wellness Centre from 9am to 2pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

