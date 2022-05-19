Saint Lucia Records 125 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday May 19, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 125 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday May 18, 2022 from a total of 395 samples of which 371 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 24 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from May 17, 2022 to May 19, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 31.6% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 24,780.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 75 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 829. Currently, there are twenty three positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 53,801 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5,357 are partially vaccinated and 7,386 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday May 20, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

