Saint Lucia Records 12 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Friday March 25, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Thursday March 24, 2022 from a total of 224 samples of which 194 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 30 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 23, 2022 and March 24, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 5.4% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 919.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 6 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 27. Currently, there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 066 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 409 are partially vaccinated and 7, 005 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday March 26, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 12noon.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Headline photo: Stock image

