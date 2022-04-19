Saint Lucia Records 12 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Tuesday April 19, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 12 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Monday April 18, 2022 from a total of 139 samples of which 110 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 29 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from April 16, 2022 to April 18, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 8.6% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date

to 23, 123.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 31 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 56. Currently, there are 4 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 53, 406 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 362 are partially vaccinated and 7, 201 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place on Wednesday April 20, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Internet stock image

