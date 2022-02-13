Saint Lucia Records 116 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– Saturday February 12, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 116 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday February 11, 2022 from a total of 528 samples of which 425 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 103 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected from February 8, 2022 to February 11, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 18.91% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 048.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 111 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 504. Currently, there are 32 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 796 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 822 are partially vaccinated and 6, 563 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday February 13, 2022 at the Vigie Sports Complex and the

Soufriere Hospital from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

