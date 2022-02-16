Saint Lucia Records 112 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

PRESS RELEASE:– Today Wednesday February 16, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 112 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday February 15, 2022 from a total of 507 samples of which 472 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 35 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on February 14, 2022 and February 15, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 22.09% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 381.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 249 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 1, 191. Currently, there are 26 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and two of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 51, 945 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 779 are partially vaccinated and 6, 609 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday February 17, 2022 at the Monchy Wellness Centre and the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

