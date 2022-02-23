Saint Lucia Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Wednesday February 23, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

confirms a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday February 22, 2022 from a total of 158 samples of which 112 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 46 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on February 21, 2022 and February 22, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 6.96% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 594.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 158 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 677. Currently, there are 19 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill and one is severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 135 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 710 are partially vaccinated and 6, 679 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Thursday February 24, 2022 at the Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall and the Monchy Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.