Saint Lucia Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

Today Thursday March 10, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday March 9, 2022 from a total of 255 samples of which 212 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 43 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 8, 2022 and March 9, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 2.1% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 822. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 6 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 47.

Currently, there are 5 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is severely ill.

To date, a total of 52, 555 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 615 are partially vaccinated and 6, 860 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Friday March 11, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

