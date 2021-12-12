Saint Lucia Records 11 New COVID-19 Cases

Press Release:- Late Saturday December 11, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received confirmation of a total of 11 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Friday December 10, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory and Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited from a total of 442 samples, which were collected on December 9, 2021 and December 10, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 2.49% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 13, 097.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 9 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 101. Currently, there are 14 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which one of these active cases is in critical care and five of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 47, 816 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 7, 310 are partially vaccinated and 2, 419 have received their booster shot.

Vaccinations resume on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Gros-Islet Human Resource Centre, Vieux-Fort RC Parish Hall, La Ressource Constituency Council and the People’s Discount Drugstore, Victoria Street from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

