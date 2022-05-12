Saint Lucia Records 100 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Thursday May 12, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 100 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Wednesday May 11, 2022 from a total of 329 samples of which 314 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 15 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 10, 2022 and May 11, 2022. This number of positive cases makes up 30.4% of all the samples processed on that date.

These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 24, 078. Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 23 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 538. Currently, there are twelve positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital.

– Advertisement –

To date, a total of 53, 697 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 325 are partially vaccinated and 7, 317 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place tomorrow Friday May 13, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs. Headline photo: Stock image.

– Advertisement –