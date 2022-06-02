Saint Lucia Records 100 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Wednesday June 1, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 100 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Tuesday May 31, 2022 from a total of 320 samples of which 304 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 16 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on May 30, 2022 and May 31, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 31.3% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 25, 877.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 56 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. The number of active cases in country to date is 699. Currently, there are twenty positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital, of which two of them are severely ill.

To date, a total of 54, 032 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 321 are partially vaccinated and 7, 488 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will take place Thursday June 2, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs

