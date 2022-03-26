Saint Lucia Records 10 New COVID-19 Cases – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Today Saturday March 26, 2022 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 10 new cases of COVID-19.

These samples were processed on Friday March 25, 2022 from a total of 151 samples of which 113 samples were from the Ezra Long Laboratory and 38 samples from the Laboratory Services and Consultations Limited.

These samples were collected on March 24, 2022 and March 25, 2022.

This number of positive cases makes up 6.6 % of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date to 22, 929.

– Advertisement –

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 8 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 29. Currently, there are 3 positive cases of COVID-19 admitted at the Respiratory Hospital and one of them is critically ill.

To date, a total of 53, 104 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 5, 390 are partially vaccinated and 7, 031 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume on Monday March 28, 2022 at various Wellness Centres as per the

published COVID-19 vaccination schedule. Vaccination will be available from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

– Advertisement –