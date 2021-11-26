Saint Lucia Records 10 New Cases Of COVID-19

Press Release:– Today Friday November 26, 2021 the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs confirms a total of 10 new cases of COVID-19. These cases were processed on Thursday November 25, 2021 at the Ezra Long Laboratory from a total of 249 samples, which were collected on November 24, 2021 and November 25, 2021.

This number of positive cases makes up 4.02% of all the samples processed on that date. These new cases bring the total number of cases diagnosed in country to date

to 12, 954.

Confirmation was also received of the recovery of 17 individuals diagnosed with COVID-19. This brings the number of active cases in country to date to 118. Currently, three of these active cases are in critical state and five of them are severely ill at the Respiratory Hospital.

To date, a total of 45, 998 individuals have been fully vaccinated. Another 8, 169 are partially vaccinated and 1, 474 have received their booster shot.

Vaccination will resume tomorrow Saturday, November 27, 2021 at the Vigie Sports Complex, Vieux-Fort Wellness Centre and the Grande Riviere (Gros-Islet) Wellness Centre from 9am to 4pm.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs will continue providing daily updates to the public as new information becomes available.

