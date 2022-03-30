Saint Lucia Public Servants To Get Salary Hikes By End Of April 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Philip J. Pierre has announced that his government will honor the former administration’s promise and pay salary hikes to public servants by the end of April.

The announcement came Tuesday as Pierre delivered the budget statement on revenue and expenditure for 2022-2023.

Regarding the salary hike agreement under the previous Allen Chastanet administration, trade union sources recalled a one percent increase from April 2020 due in April 2022 to officers in Grades 1 to 18.

The agreement stated that the associated retroactive payment would be paid as a lump sum by December 2022.

In addition, there’s a further two percent from April 2021 due in March 2023.

“The civil servants will get their increase and further Mr. Speaker the civil servants will get part of their backpay in December 2022, the first tranche in December this year, and the second tranche will be in March 2023,” the Castries East MP told parliament.

Pierre proposed spending $1.842 billion – the largest budget in Saint Lucia’s history, with $1.349 billion for Recurrent Expenditure, $382.6 million for Capital Expenditure, and $110.5 million on Principal Payments.

He said the government expects $1.327 billion in revenue and grants, total tax revenue of $1.016 billion, non-tax revenue of $133 million, and capital revenue of $10.7 million.

Pierre acknowledged the persistence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, asserting that they present considerable downside risks.

Nevertheless, he said the estimates aimed to provide a platform for sustained growth, support robust performance in tourism, expand construction in the public and private sector, and encourage prudent, responsible, and transparent fiscal management.

In addition, the PM said the fiscal measure aimed to reduce waste and unnecessary spending and eliminate corruption.

“In essence, Mr. Speaker, the estimates of expenditure will fund projects that put people first,” Pierre declared.

