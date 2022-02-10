Saint Lucia Prime Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release: As part of the protocols established by the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Philip J. Pierre underwent a routine PCR test. On Tuesday, February 8th, 2022, Hon. Pierre received a positive PCR test result. As per public health protocols, he is presently isolated and will continue working from home. The Prime Minister is doing well and exhibits no symptoms at this time. Prime Minister Pierre’s full recovery is anticipated within the next few days.

The Hon. Prime Minister has always prioritised the health and safety of himself and others. He continues to maintain a healthy diet, regular exercise, and increased fluid intake. He has led by example and is fully vaccinated, and has received his booster shot as recommended by the Ministry of Health. The Hon. Prime Minister takes this opportunity to encourage citizens to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

