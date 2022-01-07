Saint Lucia Prime Minister Pays Tribute To Late Sidney Poitier – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has paid tribute to the late Oscar-winning actor Sidney Poitier, who died at 94.

On his official Facebook page, Pierre observed that despite the many odds stacked against him, Poitier defied racial barriers and personal circumstances to become an acclaimed, history-making black actor.

The PM observed that the Poitier leaves behind a body of work on and off camera, inspiring many generations.

“May his life remind us that our own struggles are not insurmountable, if only we are willing to do the work,” Pierre asserted.

According to CNN, Poitier overcame an impoverished background in the Bahamas and softened his thick island accent to rise to the top of his profession when prominent roles for Black actors were rare.

He won the Oscar for 1963’s “Lilies of the Field,” playing an itinerant laborer who helps a group of White nuns build a chapel.

Poitier’s best-known films include “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” “To Sir, With Love,” and In the Heat of the Night.”

In addition to acting, he was also a film director, activist, and ambassador.

Headline photo: Sidney Poitier with Lilia Skala in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field.” The role earned him an Oscar.

