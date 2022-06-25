Saint Lucia Praised For Being ‘Fearless’ In Supporting Taiwan – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Thursday, Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun praised Saint Lucia for its long-term support of his country during a meeting with the newly appointed Saint Lucia Ambassador to Taiwan, Dr. Robert Lewis.

According to Taiwan news media, the Legislative Speaker expressed gratitude for Saint Lucia’s ‘fearless’ support in the face of China.

China views Taiwan as part of its territory.

And amid rising tensions between the two, Beijing has vowed to eventually “unify” Taiwan with the mainland, using force if necessary.

At the same time, Beijing China has faced accusations of aggressively courting Taiwan’s diplomatic allies to switch allegiance.

Saint Lucia, which had diplomatic relations with Taiwan for over a decade, switched to China in 1997.

But in 2007, Taipei announced a resumption of formal relations with Castries.

Taiwan’s Legislative Speaker you Si-kun told Ambassador Lewis that he was moved when Saint Lucia Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre spoke up for Taiwan at the UN General Assembly last September.

According to Taiwan News Mr. You pointed out that China’s political system ignores universal values ​​such as freedom and democracy.

And the online publication quoted him saying that in recent years, China has extended its reach into the Caribbean Sea and the South Pacific.

As a result, the Taiwan official said it requires the whole world’s collective efforts to stop the expansion of China’s power and keep it from threatening peace.

Headline photo: Ambassador Robert Lewis and Taiwan Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (CNA image)

