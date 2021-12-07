Saint Lucia Praised As Perfect Destination For ARC

Press Release:- “Saint Lucia will remain the home of the Atlantic Rally for Cruisers (ARC) for the foreseeable future.” So says Andrew Pickersgill, Event Manager of ARC 2021. Speaking during a Welcome Ceremony for the owners, captain and crew of Nacira 69 – the first vessel to arrive at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina – Pickersgill said everything that Saint Lucia offers as a yachting destination is perfect for the ARC, including the world class facilities at the IGY Rodney Bay Marina. For ARC participants, Pickersgill says Saint Lucia is “a great place” to start their yachting season in the Caribbean, whether