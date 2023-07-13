Saint Lucia Police Vow To Step Up Amid Deadly Gun Violence – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police have vowed to step up their game amid a surge in deadly gun violence and public concern over safety and security.

Acting Police Commissioner Ronald Philip gave the assurance Wednesday.

“We are going to do all in our power, whether it’s through training, whether it’s through workshops, whether it’s through joint operations. But I can tell you, we are going to match this level of criminality with a response,” Philip told reporters.

He said he could not disclose operational details.

– Advertisement –

But he revealed that police would go on the offensive.

“We cannot make Saint Lucia feel there’s any safe haven for those criminals, those cowards. I call them cowards you know, because that’s what they do, drive by and then run away,” the Acting Police Chief declared.

“But I am telling you, as a police force, we are going to step up our game,” Philip said.

The Acting Police Commissioner recalled that officers had recovered more than fifty firearms for the year.

In this regard, he asserted that the police were working but could not be everywhere at all times.

Nevertheless, he explained that officers were doing all in their power to bring the crime situation under control.

Philip spoke to reporters on the margins of a meeting with Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre, Customs Comptroller Sherman Emmanuel, and Customs and Excise Department staff.

The meeting followed an incident in Monchy, Gros Islet, where a customs officer was shot.

The Prime Minister and the Customs Department condemned the shooting.

– Advertisement –