Saint Lucia Police Seize More Guns, Ammunition – St. Lucia Times News

Thursday the 03rd day of March 2022 from about 3:30am, Officers attached to the Gros Islet Police Station CID and General Duties, Criminal Investigations Department Castries,K9 Unit and the Special Services Unit conducted operations in the Trouya, Bocage and Guesneau areas.

During the conduct of this operation the officers searched the premises of 57 year old Boniface Myron Zephrin at Bocage and during the search recovered a. 22 rifle with a scope serial number 31215 behind a clothing dresser in the defendant’s bedroom and 54 rounds of .22 ammunition and one round of .380 ammunition.

The officers also searched the premises of 56 year old Gerald Williams aka Calpat at Bocage and recovered a 9mm Smith and Wesson pistol and 9 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Also arrested during that search was his girlfriend Josanne Griffith of Bocage

They all were escorted to the 1st District Court and granted bail in following amounts

1 . Boniface Myron Zephrin granted bail in the sum of $18,000.00 cash or suitable surety

2. Gerald Williams granted bail in the sum of $15,000 cash or suitable surety

3. Josanne Griffith granted bail in the sum of $15,000 cash or suitable surety.

Next court date 21st of April 2022.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image of officer engaged in police operation.

