Saint Lucia Police Seize Illegal Gun, Ammunition And Stolen Motorcycle, Arrest Multiple Suspects – St. Lucia Times

On Thursday, September 21, 2023 a collaborative operation which involved multiple units of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force was conducted within the Central Division.

The main goal of this operation was to carry out search warrants on the residences and nearby locations of suspects.

During the operation, law enforcement officers made significant progress in combating criminal activities within the Central Division.

Suspects in ongoing investigations were arrested and various items of interest were seized, including an illegal firearm and ammunition.

A warrant to Search for Property executed on the premises of fifty [50] year-old Ricky Hippolyte alias “Parye” of Pavee Road, Castries, led to the discovery and seizure of one [1] pump-action shotgun and two [2] rounds of 12-gauge ammunition.

He failed to produce a licence for a firearm and ammunition, as a result, he was arrested.

He was later charged for the offences of Possession of Firearm and Possession of Ammunition without a Valid Licence.

Ricky Hippolyte was presented before the Magistrate’s Court, where bail was set in the sum of ten thousand [XCD10000.00] dollars cash, or suitable surety for the Possession of Firearm, and one thousand [XCD1000.00] dollars, cash or suitable surety for Possession of ammunition.

The operation also resulted in the recovery of a stolen motorcycle, and one male individual is currently in custody assisting with this investigation.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains committed to ensuring public safety and maintaining law and order throughout the island.

Operations such as these demonstrate our unwavering dedication to combating crime and protecting our communities.

If you see something, say something, contact us at 555 for anonymous reporting.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

