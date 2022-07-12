Saint Lucia Police Seize $3M In Cocaine – One Man Arrested – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

On Sunday, July 10, 2022, a joint police operation involving officers attached to the Drug Unit, Special Services Unit and the Police Marine Unit, resulted in the interception of cocaine, valued about three million dollars.

The intelligence driven operation was conducted at Lanse Cork Beach in Dennery.

One hundred (100) blocks, with a combined weight of one hundred and sixteen (116) kilograms of suspected cocaine, were seized and one individual was arrested in connection with the seizure.

Titus Alfred of Victoria Street, Dennery, was formally charged with Possession of a Controlled Drug to wit: Cocaine and Possession of a Controlled Drug with Intent to Supply, contrary to the Drug (Prevention of Misuse Act).

The defendant will be escorted to the District Court for a bail hearing, today, Tuesday July 12, 2022.

Source: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo: Stock image.

