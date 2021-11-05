Saint Lucia Police Seize 20 Illegal Guns, Over 100 Rounds Of Ammunition

Press Release:- On Thursday, November 4, 2021, during a police operation in the south of the island, police recovered a total of twenty (20) firearms and over one hundred rounds of ammunition.

The weapons recovered included one Uzi submachine gun, thirteen handguns (two .40 revolvers and eleven 9mm semi automatic pistols), six AR15 rifles and one hundred and thirty nine rounds of ammunition (fifty 9mm rounds and eighty nine 5.56mm rounds).

Investigations into the matter are being conducted by the Major Crime Unit of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force.

Headline photo: Internet stock photo

