Saint Lucia Police Officers Complete Basic Engineering Course – St. Lucia Times

Two Saint Lucia Marine Police officers were among fourteen participants who completed the Regional Security System (RSS) Training Institute’s Basic Engineering Course.

Reports indicate that Saint Lucia’s Constable Shervy Smith topped the course.

According to the RSS, the course also attracted officers from the Antigua & Barbuda Defence Force, the Barbados Coast Guard, the Royal Grenada Police Force, St. Kitts and Nevis Defence Force, and the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force.

The closing ceremony occurred recently aboard the Barbados Coast Guard Ship, Pelican.

According to an RSS Facebook release, the Principal of the Samuel Jackman Prescod Institute of Technology, Ian Drakes, congratulated the officers during his brief address.

“I am passionate about seeing individuals succeed in any skill or field and being part of the drive to reach peace and prosperity in Barbados and the region. It is such a pleasure seeing so many of you have picked up the mantle and run with it and even more pleasing to see so many of you successfully completing your training,” Drakes told the participants.

“You have joined the ranks of so many before you who have chosen not to accept the world as it is, but to explore it and conceptualise ways to improve it,” he stated.

Drakes said they had chosen to shift from the mundane application and problem solving to using logic, abstract thinking, research application, and collaboration to provide novel and unique options.

“Most importantly, today is the day that you begin a new chapter in your life. You have gained something no one can take from you – not the certificate, but rather the knowledge and valuable friendships,” the Principal declared.

