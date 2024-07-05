Saint Lucia Police Off To SVG On Post-Beryl Security Mission

With the urgency of the situation in hurricane-ravaged Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Lucia police officers were set to arrive on Thursday as part of a crucial Regional Security System (RSS) safety and security mission.

The ten members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) ‘s Special Service Unit (SSU) were due to leave from Barbados.

They were there to assist with the ICC T20 Men’s World Cup final.

RSS Executive Director Commodore Errington Shurland explained that the organisation was coordinating the activities for safe, effective and efficient deployment of resources to assist the stricken islands in providing security and relief aid.

Shurland disclosed that RSS troops are not only positioned but also equipped and ready to assist in protecting residents and visitors in the islands.

He indicated that the support mission was in line with the RSS’s mission of mutual cooperation and stability among its members.

Police and Military personnel from RSS Member States were expected to be on the ground in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada by Thursday, July 4, 2024.

They will come under the command of country authorities for tasking as necessary.

Hurricane Beryl devastated Grenada and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, causing death and widespread damage.

The storm also impacted Barbados and Saint Lucia.

The RSS is collaborating with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to deploy the CARICOM Disaster Relief Unit (CDRU) as soon as possible.

“We will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies to ensure that help is delivered swiftly,” Commodore Shurland stated.

In addition, the RSS Executive Director extended the organisation’s deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the individuals who lost their lives from the impacts of Hurricane Beryl.

PHOTO: Courtesy Royal Saint Lucia Police Force