Saint Lucia Police In Barbados To Assist With World Cup Final

Ten Special Service Unit (SSU) members of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) are in Barbados to assist with Saturday’s Men’s T20 World Cup Final at Kensington Oval.

The Saint Lucia officers left for Barbados on Wednesday under the auspices of the Regional Security System (RSS).

The Barbados Police Service and the Barbados Defence Force welcomed sixty Police Officers and Soldiers from within the RSS.

The visitors took the oath as Special Constables during an official swearing-in ceremony and briefing on Wednesday.

“The Administration of The Barbados Police Service and The Barbados Defence Force wish to express their gratitude to the RSS Officers for their commitment and cooperation in this joint venture,” a release on the Barbados police Facebook page stated.

The release anticipated that the public would interact with the sworn officers in and around the environs of the Kensington Oval venue.

” We also anticipate the public’s full cooperation,” it said.