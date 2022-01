– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police have identified the Island’s first homicide victim for 2022 as Darrel Francois, also known as Dale.

Law enforcement officials told St Lucia Times the deceased, believed to be in his twenties to early thirties, sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the officials, people found the body about 7:40 am on Sunday on the ground in Roseau.

And they reported the matter to the police.

