Saint Lucia Police Charge Man In Facebook Vehicle Sale Scam – St. Lucia Times

Over the past years and months, the Royal St Lucia Police Force has made significant efforts to raise public awareness about the risks associated with purchasing vehicles via Facebook.

These efforts have been aimed at educating the public about the dangers of such transactions and encouraging caution when engaging with unknown sellers.

On Tuesday, October 17, 2023, about 11: 00a.m, a joint effort by the Central Division of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force, led to the apprehension of a suspect who was attempting to deceive a potential buyer through Facebook.

The officers proceeded to a location indicated to them where they intercepted the suspect identified as Shorn Poleon.

A search of his person revealed a vehicle key and one cell phone, which he used to communicate to his potential victim.

Shorn Poleon was subsequently arrested under section 80 of the Criminal Code of St. Lucia 2013 for the offense of Preparation for the Commission of a Crime.

He was later charged and taken to the Magistrate Court where bail was set for the sum of five thousand dollars ($5,000.00).

The matter was adjourned to the 15th of November 2023.

The rise in criminal activities related to Facebook vehicle purchases in Saint Lucia poses a significant threat to public safety.

Law enforcement agencies, in collaboration with online platforms, must continue their efforts to raise awareness and apprehend individuals involved in these fraudulent schemes.

By addressing this issue, authorities can better protect potential victims and deter criminals from engaging in these illegal activities.

It is crucial to emphasize that this latest arrest represents just one step in the ongoing investigations into the criminal activities associated with fraudulent vehicle transactions on social media platforms.

The presence of multiple perpetrators working in coordination or individually is a matter of significant concern for law enforcement.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force is committed to using all available resources and collaborating with various units, to dismantle this criminal ring.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force. Headline photo (Internet stock image)

