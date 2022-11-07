Saint Lucia Police Charge Dominica National With Attempted Murder – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia police have charged a Dominica national with attempted murder concerning a shooting incident at Ti Colon on Monday, October 24, at about 10.00 pm.

Officers have identified the accused as Kyle Seaman, alias ‘Taj’.

They arrested him in connection with the Ti Colon incident in which a male resident sustained multiple gunshots while sitting on his balcony.

Police recently charged Seaman with two counts of possession of firearm and ammunition when Special Services Unit (SSU) officers recovered two guns aboard a vehicle in which the Dominica national was travelling at Richfond.

Seaman was remanded in custody and was due to appear in court on Monday.

Headline photo: Stock image

