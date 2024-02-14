Saint Lucia Police Arrest Prohibited Immigrants – St. Lucia Times

The Immigration Department of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force has been unwavering in its commitment to maintaining the integrity of our nation’s borders.

Through joint operations and meticulous investigations, the department has been instrumental in the prosecution of individuals who have violated Saint Lucia’s immigration laws.

In recent cases, the following individuals were apprehended:

Thirty-eight-year-old (38) Felipe Souza Dos Santos a Brazilian national: He was deemed a Prohibited Immigrant and was charged for Disembarking at a Port Other Than an Authorized Port of Entry between January 1, 2024, and February 2, 2024. He was taken before the First District Court on Monday, February 5, 2024 for bail consideration. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility. On Monday, February 12, 2024, the First District Court made an Order for Removal of the prohibited immigrant.

Forty-seven-year-old (47) Marcelo Sabino Intimo a Brazilian national, who was deemed a Prohibited Immigrant and was charged for Disembarking at a Port Other Than an Authorized Port of Entry between December 31, 2023, and February 2, 2024. He was taken before the First District Court on Monday, February 5, 2024 for bail consideration. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was remanded to the Bordelais Correctional Facility. On Monday, February 12, 2024, the First District Court made an Order for Removal of the prohibited immigrant.

Thirty-two-year-old (32) Yocaira Del Carmen Garcia Peralta is a Dominican Republic national, who was deemed a Prohibited Immigrant. On February 7, 2024, Ms. Garcia Peralta was repatriated to the Dominican Republic.

Forty-five-year-old (45) Brank Jofet Rodriguez Morales is a Colombian national, on Saturday, February 3, 2024, he was deemed a Prohibited Immigrant for Disembarking at a Port Other Than an Authorized Port of Entry and was removed from the state.

The Royal Saint Lucia Police Force remains committed to protecting our borders. Anyone with information regarding prohibited immigrants is asked to contact the nearest police station.

Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided by dialing 555 (the Crime Hotline) or by utilizing the RSLPF Crime Hotline Application, which is available in Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force