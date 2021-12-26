Saint Lucia PM Pays Tribute To The Late Desmond Tutu

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has paid tribute to the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa, who has died at the age of 90. ‘Thank you for inspiring my generation Archbishop Desmond Tutu,’ Pierre wrote on his official Facebook page. According to the Saint Lucia Prime Minister, Tutu’s human rights and anti-apartheid work awakened and helped shape many Caribbean leaders’ consciousness. ‘May we continue in your good stead, paying heed to your spiritual teachings,’ Pierre stated. Tutu was one of South Africa’s best-known figures at home and abroad. A contemporary of anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela, he was one of