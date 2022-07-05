Saint Lucia Planning Major Campaign Against Domestic Violence – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Pen has been put to paper towards the drafting and eventual execution of a major public awareness and advocacy campaign, designed to help address the serious issue of abuse and domestic violence plaguing the Saint Lucian society.

Being led by the Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment, the comprehensive

campaign will draw on support from other key government Ministries/Departments such as

Education, Health and Wellness, Gender Relations and Home Affairs.

Permanent Secretary Velda Joseph says, “Notwithstanding the recent passage of the Domestic Violence Act, the Ministry, through its various social departments like Human Services, Welfare and Social Transformation, actively intends to continue playing its part at strengthening civil society, in hopes of pushing back against the scourge of domestic violence and abuse, especially against women and girls.”

Joseph spoke of efforts aimed at changing the attitudinal and behavioral patterns of males, by galvanizing their support and commitment via an upcoming Men’s Convocation.

Dialogue she said is also ongoing with community activists, civil society leaders, faith-based groups and non-governmental organizations (NGO’s), to solicit their assistance and support in developing strategies and interventions that would help mitigate and ultimately rid society of the ills of domestic violence and abuse.

Meanwhile, the Ministry, Joseph reiterates, is firmly committed to continue to work assiduously and is readily accessible and attentive to the needs of victims, the vulnerable and downtrodden in society.

The Ministry of Equity, Social Justice and Empowerment she exclaimed, is moving full speed

ahead in rolling out and implementing government’s massive social agenda in all of its forms, that critically touches the lives of tens of thousands.

Source: Ministry of Equity

