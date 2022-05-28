Saint Lucia Participates In The 75th World Health Assembly – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Minister for Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs Hon. Moses Jn. Baptiste and the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Belmar-George are representing Saint Lucia at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland during the period May 22-28, 2022.

The World Health Assembly is the decision making body of WHO and is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda.

This annual meeting functions to determine policies of the organization, the appointment of the Director General, supervise financial policies and the approval of the program budget. The theme for this year’s World Health Assembly is “Health for peace, peace for health.”

The Assembly began with a high level opening on Sunday May 20, 2022 with presentations from the Assembly President, Heads of State, WHO Director General and awards presentation.

The main discussion items include the COVID-19 response, strengthening preparedness and response to health emergencies, chronic non-communicable diseases, International Health Regulations, Universal Health Care and Human Resources for Health. The Director General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus was re- appointed on Tuesday May 24, 2022.

The Hon. Minister Moses Jn. Baptiste addressed the plenary on the second day of the conference highlighting the main health considerations for Saint Lucia at this time. The Chief Medical Officer presented on many program areas including health emergencies andc hronic diseases.

The Saint Lucian delegation also met with the Taiwan delegation including the Deputy Minister o fHealth and Welfare Mrs. Li-Feng Lee to discuss the present cooperation between the countries and areas in health for further strengthening. Other regional meetings included CARICOM and other agencies.

The delegation will continue to ensure that the regional health priorities are placed on the global agenda and the implementation of best practices in country.

Source: Ministry of Health, Wellness & Elderly Affairs

