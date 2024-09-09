Saint Lucia On Top In CNL

Saint Lucia consolidated their lead atop Group B of League B in the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) 2024-25 with a laboured win over Grenada on Monday evening at the Kirani James Athletics Stadium in St George’s.Grenada had defeated Saint Martin 2-0 in their opening match last week. Saint Lucia overcame Curaçao 2-1, remaining unbeaten against the highly-rated Dutch team. Coming into the second gameday, the group lead was very much in play, and the home were favoured to win.Somewhat against the run of play, however, central defender Chris Forino Joseph nodded in a firm header to put the Piton Boyz up 1-0 in the 13th minute. A defensive error fewer than 10 minutes later saw the ball fall to Donavan Jn Baptiste, who swept it in for the 2-0 advantage.That margin held up until the second half, when Lucas Akins pulled one back in the 51st minute. A Grenadian barrage ensued, but Saint Lucia were able to hold on for the win. Now on six points, they are ahead of Grenada and Curaçao, each on three points, thanks to Saint Martin.The home team enjoyed 66 per cent of the possession, but only outshot Saint Lucia 17-14. The Spice Boyz also essayed 654 passes, converting 84 per cent (548) on a soggy pitch in St George’s. By comparison, Saint Lucia tried just 282 passes, and only 74 per cent of them (208) found a teammate.Saint Lucia will turn its attention to two home games against Saint Martin at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground a month hence. They will hope to reinforce the squad ahead of those fixtures, as two further wins would put them in pole position to win the group and win promotion to League A.

