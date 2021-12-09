Saint Lucia Offering Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine

Saint Lucia is now offering the Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine giving individuals, especially those with a genuine fear of needles, another option.

In making the announcement, National Immunisation Manager – Tecla Jn Baptiste observed that the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine would be available as a single primary vaccination dose for individuals 18 years and older.

Jn Baptiste said it is available as a single booster and has authorisation for use as a ‘Mix & Match booster dose’ following the completion of a primary series with a different COVID-19 vaccine such as Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

“This is the opportunity to become fully vaccinated with only one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, within a short space of time, especially ahead of the festive season,” the senior health official observed.

According to Jn Baptiste, the Janssen vaccine, like others approved by the World Health Organization, has undergone rigorous testing and review. She said the regulatory authorities had found it to be safe.

” It is safe and effective at protecting people from the extremely serious risks of COVID-19 and can be administered to people with known medical conditions associated with increased risk of severe disease,” she explained.

Jn Baptiste mentioned hypertension, chronic lung disease, cardiac disease, obesity, and diabetes.

Regarding the vaccine’s effectiveness, Jn Baptiste explained that findings indicate a single dose had an efficacy of 66.8% against symptomatic moderate and severe COVID-19 infection; and 28 days after injection, it was 85.4% against severe disease and 93.1% against hospitalisation.

She said the most common reports of side effects associated with the vaccine are pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches, and nausea, occurring within 1 to 2 days following vaccination, and are mild to moderate, lasting 1 to 2 days.

