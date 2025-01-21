Renowned Poet Ishion Hutchinson to deliver Sir Derek Walcott Memorial Lecture SLASPA Apologises Over Hewanorra Airport Flight Disruptions Saint Lucians Adrift At Sea For Over A Month Recount Their Ordeal Police Seeking Overtime Pay in Wage Negotiations Fire Service Issues Warning on Unauthorised Use of Insignia It’s Official: Cyril Charles Appointed Governor-General After Acting for Three Years
Local News

Saint Lucia Observes World Wetlands Day

02 February 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on St. Lucia Times.
Promote your business with NAN

Birdwatching and a beach cleanup on will be among local activities in observance of World Wetlands Day on Sunday.

The Division of Forest and Land Resources has organised the activities to generate more awareness of wetlands and their vital role.

The beach cleanup, planned for the Cul de Sac Beach on February 7, will culminate local activities commemorating World Wetlands Day.

Each year, February 2 is observed as World Wetlands Day.

The date marks the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. The convention entered into force in Saint Lucia on June 19, 2002, with two sites designated as Wetlands of International Importance or Ramsar Sites – Savannes Bay and Makote’ Mangrove in the south.

The Division has also disclosed that from February 3 to 5, in the Makote mangrove, it will engage various primary schools from around the island in informative sessions on how the important ecosystem functions.

This year’s World Wetlands Day theme is “Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future.”

The Division of Forest and Land Resources says the theme highlights the importance of actions to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands for humans and planetary health.

According to the Division, wetlands are an integral part of Saint Lucia’s natural environment and have value owing to their significance in terms of biodiversity, coastal protection, and economic values.

“They have played, and continue to play, an important role in sustaining livelihoods and with proper management they can be expected to contribute to our economic development well into the future,” a Division release observed.

The release explained that a wide range of resources, including charcoal, honey, medicinal plants, and fish, come from the sustainable use of Saint Lucia’s wetlands.

Any third-party or user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries published on the St. Lucia Times website (https://stluciatimes.com) in no way convey the thoughts, sentiments or intents of St. Lucia Times, the author of any said article or post, the website, or the business. St. Lucia Times is not responsible or liable for, and does not endorse, any comments or replies posted by users and third parties, and especially the content therein and whether it is accurate.
St. Lucia Times reserves the right to remove, screen, edit, or reinstate content posted by third parties on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times (this includes the said user posts, comments, replies, and third-party entries) at our sole discretion for any reason or no reason, and without notice to you, or any user. For example, we may remove a comment or reply if we believe it violates any part of the St. Lucia Criminal Code, particularly section 313 which pertains to the offence of Libel. Except as required by law, we have no obligation to retain or provide you with copies of any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website or any other online platform owned by St. Lucia Times. All third-parties and users agree that this is a public forum, and we do not guarantee any confidentiality with respect to any content you as a user may post, or any other post or reply made by any third-party on this website. Any posts made and information disclosed by you is at your own risk.

Support us

Related News

26 January 2025

Saint Lucians Adrift At Sea For Over A Month Recount Their Ordeal

21 January 2025

MP Frederick Praises Peace Initiative as Step in Right Direction

22 January 2025

Vitalis Raising Saint Lucia Hurdle Standards

29 January 2025

SALCC Marches On In School Basketball