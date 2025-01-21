Saint Lucia Observes World Wetlands Day

Birdwatching and a beach cleanup on will be among local activities in observance of World Wetlands Day on Sunday.

The Division of Forest and Land Resources has organised the activities to generate more awareness of wetlands and their vital role.

The beach cleanup, planned for the Cul de Sac Beach on February 7, will culminate local activities commemorating World Wetlands Day.

Each year, February 2 is observed as World Wetlands Day.

The date marks the adoption of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands. The convention entered into force in Saint Lucia on June 19, 2002, with two sites designated as Wetlands of International Importance or Ramsar Sites – Savannes Bay and Makote’ Mangrove in the south.

The Division has also disclosed that from February 3 to 5, in the Makote mangrove, it will engage various primary schools from around the island in informative sessions on how the important ecosystem functions.

This year’s World Wetlands Day theme is “Protecting Wetlands for Our Common Future.”

The Division of Forest and Land Resources says the theme highlights the importance of actions to ensure the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands for humans and planetary health.

According to the Division, wetlands are an integral part of Saint Lucia’s natural environment and have value owing to their significance in terms of biodiversity, coastal protection, and economic values.

“They have played, and continue to play, an important role in sustaining livelihoods and with proper management they can be expected to contribute to our economic development well into the future,” a Division release observed.

The release explained that a wide range of resources, including charcoal, honey, medicinal plants, and fish, come from the sustainable use of Saint Lucia’s wetlands.