Saint Lucia Nominated for Six Travel Industry Gold Standard Titles – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia is once again presented with the opportunity to be recognized for the industry’s gold standard in global travel, in the 29th annual World Travel Awards.

Destination Saint Lucia has been nominated for six prestigious 2022 titles, namely, Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Cruise Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination, Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Island Destination, and Caribbean’s Leading Nature Destination.

World Travel Awards is a global initiative that recognizes and rewards excellence in travel and tourism.

With six nominations in the 2022 Caribbean category, Saint Lucia is eager to add more accolades to Her already prestigious list. She is the ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ 13 times over, with the most recent honor bestowed in 2021. Saint Lucia is also the current title holder of the ‘Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’.

“Saint Lucia’s unique offerings and her warm and friendly people are undeniably what makes her a destination of choice. We are optimistic that our strategic vision, aimed at marketing and driving demand for Saint Lucia’s diversity, will continue to propel the island’s acknowledgment amongst the world’s best”, remarked Chief Executive Officer of the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority, Lorine Charles-St. Jules.

Service providers across Saint Lucia are also vying for the title of the Island’s best in the following categories,

Caribbean’s Leading Boutique Resort 2022: Ladera Resort

Caribbean’s Leading Green Resort 2022: Fond Doux Eco Resort

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel 2022: The Landings Resort & Spa

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Suite 2022: Beachfront Grande Rondoval Butler Suite with Private Pool Sanctuary at Sandals Grande St. Lucian

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Residences 2022: The Landings Resort & Spa

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All Suite Resort 2022: Anse Chastanet and, The Landings Resort & Spa

Caribbean’s Leading Luxury Resort 2022: Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Caribbean’s Leading Water Park 2022: Splash Island Water Park

The international voting window for the Caribbean and North American regions is now open and runs until May 3rd, 2022. Votes can be cast by travel professionals, media, and tourism consumers, with the nominee gaining the most votes in each category, announced as the 2022 World Travel Awards winner.

The World Travel Awards Grand Final Ceremony will take place in Jamaica on June 14th, 2022.

Source: Saint Lucia Tourism Authority

