Saint Lucia Nominated For Five World Travel Awards – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

The Caribbean Island of Saint Lucia continues to inspire romance and wanderlust travel with five nominations in the twenty-ninth World Travels Awards Grand Final.

Often referred to as Helen of the West, Saint Lucia is the only sovereign nation in the world to be named after a woman. Her allure and natural beauty have earned the title of ‘World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 13 times over, with the most recent honor presented in 2021.

No other island in the world is completely dedicated to couples in love. Only in Saint Lucia can couples share a room with awe-inspiring views of the Piton Mountains, a private plunge pool, an outdoor shower, and a hammock for two strung across the veranda.

Earlier this year, Saint Lucia won two awards during the Annual World Travel Awards Caribbean & The Americas 2022 awards ceremony held on August 31, 2022, at the Sandals Montego Bay.

– Advertisement –

Saint Lucia was crowned as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination for the first time, in addition to reclaiming the title of Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination. The island’s outdoor adventure and romance options are endless, from world class dive sites to astonishing waterfalls, incredible nature trails, and therapeutic hot springs.

Each year World Travel Awards covers the globe with its Grand Tour – a series of regional gala ceremonies to recognize excellence within each continent, culminating in a Grand Final at the end of the year.

Saint Lucia has been nominated for five prestigious awards in the final edition of the twenty-ninth World Travels Awards.

World’s Leading Honeymoon Destination

World’s Leading Island Destination

World’s Leading Wedding Destination

World’s Most Romantic Destination

World’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination

World Travel Awards is a global initiative that recognizes and rewards excellence in travel and tourism. With five nominations in the 2022 Caribbean category, Saint Lucia is eager to add more accolades to her already prestigious list.

The international voting window for the Caribbean and North American regions is open until October 20th, 2022.

SOURCE: TOTAL Public Relations Inc

– Advertisement –