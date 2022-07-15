Saint Lucia National Youth Council Hails Young Carnival Event Winners – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Over the last week, young people across the various National Carnival events breathed new life into the cultural celebrations following a two-year hiatus.

On Thursday night, Xenia Douglas was crowned as the 2022 Carnival Queen following a keenly contested National Carnival Queen Pageant.

This spirit was carried into the Groovy and Power Soca Monarch Finals which saw stellar performances by young artistes in each round.

On Saturday night, Dezral Long, one of four young artistes competing in the Calypso Finals made history as Saint Lucia’s youngest Calypso Monarch.

At Sunday’s Panorama competition, the Courts Babonneau Steel Orchestra emerged victorious.

In the coming days, the country comes alive to the work of young creatives, whether as event organizers, performers, promoters and designers.

Undoubtedly youth bring life to Saint Lucia Carnival.

Their achievements across the various artforms is testament to intellectual and creative potential which must be nurtured to preserve our culture and to establish sustainable youth enterprises.

The Saint Lucia National Youth Council believes that a comprehensive gap analysis of the Orange Economy is necessary to determine the requisite investments for young creatives and arts & cultural organizations.

These investments should prioritise the development of community programmes and infrastructure for greater accessibility and equal opportunities for youth across various backgrounds, along with increased incentives towards the expansion of youth enterprises.

Community organizations, schools and cultural icons must be adequately resourced and empowered to conduct skills development initiatives year-round.

The establishment of a National Language Policy (instituting the Kwéyòl language) as well as the introduction of Saint Lucian and African History to the school curriculum are welcomed interventions towards greater cultural awareness and identity.

We commend the many cultural leaders and activists who continue to promote young creatives and cultural legacies, as according to Dezral “there must always be, a younger one like me”.

Source: Saint Lucia National Youth Council

