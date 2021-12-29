Saint Lucia National Trust Looks Forward To 2022 – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:- Following what was again another difficult year for all Saint Lucians, due to the far reaching impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Saint Lucia National Trust (SLNT) looks optimistically forward at 2022.

The Covid-19 pandemic has taught us many things, but most of all, it has shown us that if we persevere together, we can build a stronger more resilient nation.

In the incoming year, the SLNT will continue to strive to ensure that Saint Lucia’s patrimony is protected for this and future generations. Charting the way forward for 2022, are incoming elected Councillors; Chairperson, Ms. Alison King, Deputy Chairperson, Dr. Christine Parris, Secretary, Mr. Cyril Saltibus, Mr. Calixte George Jr., Mr. Sean Compton, Mr. Leslie Prospere, Ms. Snaliah Mahal, Mr. Winston Phulgence and Mrs. Deirdre Williams; Archaeological and Historical Society representatives, Mr. Alfred Emmanuel and Mrs. Aritha Emmanuel; Government of Saint Lucia Representatives.

The SLNT Council, management and staff also looks forward to continuing to work with former SLNT Director and champion for the preservation of Saint Lucia’s heritage, Mr. Bishnu Tulsie, in his capacity of lifetime member of the SLNT.

For the last 17 years, Mr. Tulsie, fought tirelessly for the conservation of Saint Lucia’s heritage assets and for that the SLNT is truly grateful.

The Council, management and staff take this opportunity to thank the Government, public, private and civil society agencies and organisations, SLNT members and the general public for their continued support in 2021 and to wish everyone a safe and joyous holiday season.

