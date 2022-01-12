Saint Lucia National Awards Committee Invites Nominations – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Press Release:– The National Awards Committee is inviting all citizens from the various communities around the island and in the Saint Lucia diaspora to seek out the unsung heroes who deserve national recognition and acclaim by submitting nominations to the National Awards Committee for consideration.

Nomination forms can be accessed on the website- http://governorgeneral.govt.lc/honors-and- awards or at local libraries; post offices, sub-post offices; Constituency Councils and at the Office of the Prime Minister located in the Greaham Louisy Administrative Building, the Waterfront, Castries. Completed nominations must be sent in a sealed envelope addressed to:

THE SECRETARY,

NATIONAL AWARDS COMMITTEE,

C/O OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER,

GREAHAM LOUISY ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING,

WATERFRONT, CASTRIES

Or submitted via email to [email protected] or [email protected]

➢ All nominations must be made on the prescribed form and all submissions must provide

justification for the award proposed and must bear the name and signature of the

individual making the submission.

➢ Both name and signature must be legible.

➢ Nomination forms must be completed in their entirety.

➢ Remember the deadline for submission of nominations is 28th January 2022.

➢ Nominations received after that date will not be considered

In stating the justification for the award:

➢ A statement of service rendered must be provided to reflect full details of national interest

performed by the nominee and, in your opinion, the quality of that performance.

➢ All facts must be stated clearly and concisely.

➢ State whether the service was performed in or outside of Saint Lucia and

➢ Whether the nominee has ever been rewarded or recognized for any of them previously.

➢ If applicable, the names and addresses of any beneficiaries must be provided.

➢ Note that simply providing a curriculum vitae is not sufficient.

➢ Nominations submitted without the statement of services rendered will not be considered.

We look forward to receiving nominations from all communities, and to once again making

recommendations for honouring our unsung heroes at the Investiture Ceremony held annually in observance of Independence Celebrations.

We thank you immensely in anticipation of receiving your nominations. Remember the deadline for submission of nominations is 28th January 2022.

