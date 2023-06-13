Saint Lucia Names 2023 CAC Games Team – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The twenty-two (22) athletes who will represent Saint Lucia at the upcoming Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games have been named.

This year’s CAC Games will be held in San Salvador, El Salvador, from June 23 to July 8.

Saint Lucia will be represented at the event in track and field, 3×3 basketball, table tennis, swimming, beach volleyball (male and female), golf, sailing, and chess.

During a press briefing held at Olympic House on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, the following athletes were listed as being part of the team:

ATHLETICS

Julien Alfred (Women’s 100m)

Albert Reynolds (Men’s Javelin)

Lenyn Leonce (Men’s 200m)

Stephan Charles (Men’s 100m)

Michael Joseph (Men’s 400m)

Delan Edwin (Men’s 100m and 200m)

Mickey Ferdinand (High Jump)

3×3 BASKETBALL

Keegan Preville

Troy Louison

Sharmoir Jn. Baptiste

Andre Louison

GOLF

Yadhu Urs

TABLE TENNIS

De’Andre Calderon (Men’s Singles)

SWIMMING

D’Andre Blanchard

Jayhan Odlum-Smith

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Joseph Clercent

Sheldon Descartes

Kerin Neptune

Deniella Prospere

CHESS

Nathaniel Mathurin

Cyrus Daniel

SAILING

Luc Chevrier

The Chef de Mission for the CAC Games is Mr. Cornelius Breen, while Mrs. Isabel Alexander-Marquis will serve as deputy.

“With a multi-discipline contingent, we expect to give of our best performances,” Alexander-Marquis said. “We’re hoping that our athletes can live up to the expectations of the nation, knowing that they have been training for this moment. We’re looking at medaling in more than one discipline.”

Meanwhile, President of the St. Lucia Olympic Committee (SLOC) Inc., Alfred Emmanuel, wished the team the best of success in its outing, adding that expectations are high.

“I’ve been following the performances especially of athletes in the individual sports, and my expectations are not extremely high,” said Emmanuel. “Looking at the competition that we are faced with, I’m confident that Saint Lucia will be able to mount the medal podium on more than one occasion. I am a little optimistic that the mounting of that podium might be in more than one sport.”

SOURCE: St. Lucia Olympic Committee. Headline photo: A photo op with some of the athletes and coaches preparing to represent Saint Lucia at this year’s CAC Games in El Salvador.

