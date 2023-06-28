Saint Lucia Motor Sporting Organisation Has A New Executive – St. Lucia Times

– Advertisement –

The St Lucia Motor Sport Association (SLMSA) formerly called The St Lucia Motor Racing Association (SLMRA) has a new Executive.

Chairman Terroll Compton, Deputy Chairman Kerdy St Luce, Sports Director Adane Edmund, Events Director Ansel Edole, Finance Director Glenton Evans, PRO Shenell Mc Donald, Finance Secretary Kyle Marshall, Safety & Tec. Support Officer Zvi Fredrick and Secretary Chris Jn Marie.

The Association was first established in September 2022 and after much consultation a decision was made for a name change.

It was unanimously agreed by executive members that the word “Racing” did not capture the vision, mission and purpose the Association was designed for, which is, to be the governing body for all motor sporting organizations and activities on island.

– Advertisement –

Motor sport is alive and well in St Lucia and there is clear evidence of this, judging from the massive turn out of patrons seen at vehicle audio competitions, motocross, car racing and stunt shows, trail finding, to name a few. It is therefore the responsibility of the Motor Sport Association to promote, protect and grow this exciting sector.

According to Chairman Compton “The association has a mandate to increase its membership to ensure motor sport is well represented on the national level, and the executive are considering a number of practical outreach suggestions to be rolled out in the very near future”.

The new executive has already undertaken to fine tune the content and distribution of a Motor

Sport Newsletters, enhance the website, talk shows and increase its social media presence (Facebook, Instagram, Tik-Tok, YouTube). These being some of the avenues to be used to showcase the many talents of the motor sporting organizations on the island and the wider region.

Other plans of the new executive include visiting each motor sporting organization individually to address their concerns/issues and together, chart the way forward.

From an administrational perspective, the association will be working feverishly with the various motor sporting organizations to prepare a calendar of events covering the period from December 2023 to December 2024 with the view of having motor sporting events every month.

The Executive teams is excited about their plans for the SLMSA and are seeking the support of not only its membership but St Lucians on a whole as they aim to transition motor sport to becoming a household entertainment and sporting outlet for all.

For updates and a better insight into the workings of the SLMSA please look us up on social media. We welcome your comments as to how best to improve motor sporting in St Lucia and by extension the motor sporting organizations on island.

SOURCE: St Lucia Motor Sport Association. Headline photo: (L to R) Adane Edmund, Terroll Compton, Ansel Edole and Kerdy St Luce.

– Advertisement –