Saint Lucia Monitoring Tropical Wave With ‘Low Chance’ Of Development – St. Lucia Times News

Saint Lucia is monitoring a tropical wave that meteorologists say has a ‘low chance’ of developing into a tropical depression within the next five days.

According to the 6:00 pm weather report from the Saint Lucia Meteorological Services, the wave was over the eastern Tropical Atlantic, moving westward near 23 mph or 37 km/h.

“Based on current projections, it is expected to pass North of the Island chain if it develops,” Director Andre Joyeux told St Lucia Times.

“So we continue to monitor and if there are any changes or any system that would affect Saint Lucia we would notify the public,” Joyeux said.

Meantime the Met Office has also disclosed that a weak tropical moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h will generate some cloudiness and showers over the Windward Islands.

And Another tropical wave over the central Tropical Atlantic is also moving westward near 17 mph or 28 km/h.

The Director of Saint Lucia Meteorological Services explained that moisture and instability are affecting the region.

“From the weekend, we had a number of tropical waves that went through, giving us scattered showers, and the pattern continues,” Joyeux noted.

